Canadian military holds mental-health discussion on Let’s Talk Day

By Megan Pounder

QUINTE WEST – The Canadian Armed Forces are teaming up with Bell Let’s Talk Day to try to overcome the stigma of mental-health issues.

On Wednesday, the seventh annual Let’s Talk Day, the Department of National Defence and the Forces are holding a panel discussion about mental health at National Defence Headquarters in Ottawa. Participants include Bell spokesperson Mary Walsh, Canadian Forces Chief Warrant Officer Kevin West, and Canadian Forces health services mental health adviser Colonel Rakesh Jetly.

The event will be live-streamed on the Canadian Forces’ Facebook, Twitter and Periscope pages. It starts at 1 p.m.

QNet News will be watching the live stream, and is attempting to speak with someone from Canadian Force Bases Trenton about mental-health issues in the military.

More to come.

Comments