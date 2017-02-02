February is the month for taking risks

By: Sabrina A. MacDonald

BELLEVILLE – Did your New Year’s resolution fall through this January? February is here, and now may be the time to recommit to your resolution. Or maybe, push it even further.

Dan Cumberland has an idea called #FearlessFebruary. The idea is simple. Commit to action on something that scares you. Get support from like-minded people. Share your process on social media. Challenge someone to do the same.

Cumberland is a vocational catalyst, writer and speaker for The Meaning Movement, created to help people pursue deeper meanings in work. Cumberland designed the social movement #FearlessFebruary to help people face their fears and take personal, meaningful risks in the month of February.

The movement was created by Cumberland early 2015, in hopes to get people to think about their goals. “I wanted momentum on my own projects, and I wanted others to have momentum as well. I created Fearless February, but I felt vulnerable putting this movement in the media and asking people to participate,” said Cumberland.

Cumberland said “It’s fun to see how the process develops. People can choose to make their goal solely for the month of #FearlessFebruary, or continue it throughout the year.”

It had a positive reaction from people. “I was receiving random e-mails and messages, which meant the movement reached a larger audience than I expected.” said Cumberland. In the past two years, people have shared their progress of their #FearlessFebruary goals across social media.

“February is the month of making things happen, by taking one goal and putting it into small chunks,” said Cumberland. The movement helps people to think about risk taking, and reaching attainable goals.

Cumberland said, “I want people to know it’s never too late to start, and #FearlessFebruary is a chance to get a jump start on the doing the things they may have missed out on in January.”

For more information about the movement, visit www.fearlessfebruary.com.

