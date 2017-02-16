Sharing memories at Loyalist College

By Katie Perry

BELLEVILLE – Students got the chance to share memories of their time at Loyalist College during the Universal Break on Wednesday.

Three boards were set up in the dining hall for students to write memories from their time at the college. The memory boards included prompts about what students have learned, overcoming a challenge, and what they remember most. Students left short notes about fond moments, some of their fears, and what their college experiences have taught them.

Many wrote that they have overcome their fears about socializing, talking in front of people and being in crowds. Some wrote that they have learned that college is amazing, some that have realized they shouldn’t procrastinate, and others that they now know what they want to do in life.

Alexander Daley, a Social Service Worker student, recalled a presentation he did on his gender transition for an adult learning course. “It was the first time in my entire life where I got to stand up and say, ‘Hey, this is me!’ ” This led to a bigger presentation he did for the Canadian Mental Health Association for Hastings and Prince Edward County.

“I’ve always had anxiety about speaking in front of people,” Daley said, but he also feels he is meant to teach other people. “If I don’t go into my career and do something, someone’s life couldn’t be saved.”

His experiences at Loyalist have been an important part in shaping his future, he said.

Some former students wanted to share stories of their time at Loyalist College.

“One time, a group of us were studying in Alumni Hall late on a Friday night and one of our teachers walked by, saw us, came in and told us to stop studying and go home,” said Jenna Forestell, a 2016 accounting graduate. She also recalled a free pizza lunch: “A photographer came up to me and asked to take a picture of me shoving pizza in my face. That was awesome! My nickname is Pizza!”

“I can remember running laps in fitness class and then seeing someone struggling because they weren’t a strong runner,” said Ryan Klatt, a 2013 graduate from the Protection Security Investigation program. “So I stuck with them and kept running with them even after I was done to help encourage them.

“Then, months later, we were both strong runners, still running together. We became really good friends.”

Klatt has gone on to become a private investigator.

Paulina Uy, an accounting graduate who has transferred to the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, said: “Having the friend group that I did was an amazing plus.”

