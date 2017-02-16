Campus

First Journo Awards ceremony a success

  • February 16, 2017 at 3:33 pm

By Megan Pounder and Joey Carin 

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College’s Journalism – Online, Broadcast and Print program held its first ever Journo Awards ceremony Wednesday night.

Hosts Meaghan Bury and Nick Ogden kept the crowd of parents, faculty and community members entertained throughout the evening.

Students received awards for their successes over the year. The Dylan O’Hagan Award for Most Enthusiastic Person was awarded in memory of JOPB graduate Dylan O’Hagan, who died last month.

You can watch the awards show here.

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Man who brought knife on campus sentenced to one day in jail
  2. Students walk in the shoes of the underprivileged
  3. Loyalist’s outdoor ice rink waiting for winter
  4. Thousands of students converge on Loyalist as a new school year begins
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: