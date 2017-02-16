First Journo Awards ceremony a success

By Megan Pounder and Joey Carin

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College’s Journalism – Online, Broadcast and Print program held its first ever Journo Awards ceremony Wednesday night.

Hosts Meaghan Bury and Nick Ogden kept the crowd of parents, faculty and community members entertained throughout the evening.

Students received awards for their successes over the year. The Dylan O’Hagan Award for Most Enthusiastic Person was awarded in memory of JOPB graduate Dylan O’Hagan, who died last month.

You can watch the awards show here.

