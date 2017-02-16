County council appoints new representative to health board

By Makala Chapman

BELLEVILLE – The Hastings and Prince Edward Public Health Board will be getting a new member.

Prince Edward County council met on Tuesday evening and appointed Hallowell Ward 6 Coun. Gordon Fox as its new representative to the board.

The mayor’s office had out sent an email to all of the council members offering them the position but no one replied except Fox.

Council passed a motion to have Fox replace Coun. Kevin Gale, who had previously held the position.

“It’s my understanding that Coun. Gale has other commitments and was looking for someone to take his position on the board,” said Fox.

He previously served as a member of the health board when he was on council from 2000 to 2006, he said.

“I have familiarity with (the health unit board) and I like it.”

Having a representative from Prince Edward County on the board is important, he said.

“It has to do with the health and well-being of our communities. It’s good that we know what’s going on so that we can help make decisions that are going to be in the best favour of health for our residents.”

Comments