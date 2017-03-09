Loyalist students recognized for their leadership

By David Mallory

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College held its annual Student Leadership Recognition Ceremony Wednesday, recognizing students for their leadership in both student government and in classes.

Many people attended the ceremony, including the students being recognized and some parents. The first round of awards were to the heads of student government, and student government president Heather Williams gave a short speech about what being a leader means to her. Then came the awards for the most outstanding student leaders for classes and clubs at the college, including three people recognized as class leaders of Applied Sciences, Skills and Technology.

The final awards were presented to the most exceptional student leaders, including tutors and student ambassadors, and for the most noteworthy residence assistant. The residence-assistant award went to C-Jay Stark, who said she feels proud for her achievement.

“I feel extremely honoured to get this award. I’m proud that all of my work as an RA is being recognized,” said Stark.

The ceremony was closed by the president of the college, Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan, who praised the students being recognized for helping their fellow students and making the environment of the college brighter. The winners then gathered for a group photograph and then either dispersed or hovered around the Link Lounge eating the trays of fruit laid out by the staff and talking amongst each other. The ceremony wound down as the students left the lounge with their awards gripped in their arms.

