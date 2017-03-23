Strange case of Belleville man missing for years is now a murder investigation

By Lindsey Cooke

BELLEVILLE – The mysterious case of a Belleville man who went missing nine years ago has now become a murder investigation.

The last time anyone heard from Calvin Wallace Vanness was on March 26, 2008, when he made plans to meet his family later in the day.

Vanness, also known as “Buck” or “Uncle Buck,” was close to his family, according to a press release issued Thursday by the OPP’s East Region Headquarters. When his family couldn’t find him, they reported him missing to the Belleville police on March 31, 2008.

The police got a report that he had been seen on the afternoon of March 26 driving his 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix in the Belleville area. The car was grey with red flames painted on the side, police say.

The car was found on April 1, 2008, at a carpark on Highway 38 in Kingston. Police believe that another, unknown person may have been driving the car during this time.

Two years later, in April 2010, the Belleville’s police’s investigation uncovered information that led them to contact the OPP, and a joint investigation was begun, led by the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch.

Information gathered by investigators has led them to believe that Vanness disappeared as a result of a homicide, the police said Thursday. Despite searches, Vanness’s body has not been found, and no one has been charged.

Police believe that someone can provide information that would lead to the crime being solved.

The government of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for Vanness’s murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may be able to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 if you contact Crime Stoppers.

