Drug, gun charges for Brighton and Trenton women

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Two local women are facing multiple charges, including several for drugs and firearms, after an arrest on Sunday.

According to Napanee OPP, officers who were investigating an abandoned vehicle on Highway 2 in Tyendinaga Township at about 6 p.m. spoke with two women who were removing property from the vehicle. One of the woman had been driving, and she blew over the legal alcohol limit on a roadside screening device, police say. Because she was a G1 driver, her licence was suspended at the scene.

A search of the vehicle turned up 100 grams of marijuana, a nine-millimetre handgun, cocaine and items used in the distribution of illegal drugs, police said.

A 20-year-old woman from Trenton was charged with unauthorized possession of firearm, transportation of a firearm in a careless manner and three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A 19-year-old woman from Brighton was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, transportation of a firearm in a careless manner, four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, obstructing a police officer and driving with a blood-alcohol content above zero.

Comments