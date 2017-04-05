New family doctors for Hastings County

By Trish Bauder

BELLEVILLE – Hastings County says it has recruited two new family physicians to work in the county.

In a news release, the county said Drs. Eric Blanchard and Jennifer Gerasimoff have signed on to practice family medicine under the Hastings County Family Physician Recruitment Program.

The husband and wife team are the 12th and 13th doctors currently signed up as part of the program.

“I am extremely please to announce the signing,” said Warden Rodney Cooney in the release. “(This) will certainly help to address the need for family doctors in North Hastings.”

The two doctors will be working in Bancroft. In addition, Dr. Gerasimoff will be working in the emergency department at the Bancroft hospital.

The Hastings County Family Physician Recruitment Program provides a $25,000 grant per year or six years to medical students to go towards the cost of their studies. In return, they agree to set up their practice in Hastings County for a minimum of five years.

