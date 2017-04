By Rachel Bell

BELLEVILLE – A three-year-old boy was struck by the taxi he had been a passenger in Wednesday around 4:15 p.m.

He was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The boy fell from the taxi while it was turning off Dundas Street West in Trenton. The taxi then hit him. OPP as well as the Hastings- Quinte Paramedics responded to the call.

There will be no charges laid.

