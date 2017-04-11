Teenager rescued from water

By Daniel Taylor

BELLEVILLE – A 17-year old youth was rescued from the water at the southeast tip of the Prince Edward County on Monday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Prince Edward County Detachment were called to Point Traverse. When they arrived on the scene they determined that a young man was on a sinking raft about 1.5 kilometres from shore near Timber Island.

The young man was rescued from the raft with help from members of the Prince Edward County fire department and emergency medical services. The Coast Guard and search and rescue teams from CFB Trenton were also called to the scene.

The young man was treated for hypothermia.

The OPP are warning boaters to remain cautious and check their boat before launching.



