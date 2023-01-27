Quinte West honours Councillor Terry Cassidy

By Victoria Caminha

TRENTON– Quinte West councillors and citizens marked the passing of Councillor Terry Cassidy at the beginning of an advisory committee meeting on Monday Jan. 16.

“Terry was a truly community-oriented individual who cared for everybody,” said Councillor Duncan Armstrong.

“He worked right to the end, he was here for our last council meeting,” Armstrong said. “It was very touching, it was hard to say goodbye, but it was a great way to say goodbye to a great human being.”

Cassidy was first elected to council in 1991. He served 23 years as a councillor in Sidney Ward and this term he was selected to be a vice-chair of the Fire and Emergency Services. He was also a member of the Planning Advisory and Accessibility Advisory Committee. Cassidy also ran for mayor in 2014 .

Mayor Jim Harrison said that he worked with Terry for many years.

“I feel very sad and sorry that this is the way our working relationship has ended, but I want him to know that I cherish the years we worked together, and we made a lot of good improvements for many people,” said Harrison.

As part of the ceremony, the council team had the chance to share kind words about Cassidy, and red roses were displayed in front of his picture positioned on his spot at the horseshoe.

“Terry was very conscientious, presented in a very non-threatening manner, brought people together, and was very passionate about the environment and social services.” said Councillor Egerton Boyce, “Terry was always counted on for advice on many key issues. He will definitely be missed around the horseshoe.”

According to Cassidy’s obituary a “Memorial Mass and Celebration of Terry’s life will be held at St. James the Minor Church, Stirling on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.”