Theatre in The Wings is where the magic happens

By Victoria Caminha

BELLEVILLE – Theatre in the Wings is a new theatre space for an old theatre company.

If you are walking around downtown Belleville you’ll be able to spot the colourful wings on the wall that mark the theatre’s front door on Bridge St. E, just around the corner from Front St.

Peter Paylor, one of the founders of Theatre in the Wings, says the 40-seat space is an exciting step in the evolution of his company.

“We had sort of always dreamed of having our own space, especially the idea of a storefront theatre really appealed to us,” said Paylor.

“When I walked in the first time, I thought: “Oh, this is a theatre!” and instead, it was a computer repair shop.”

The theatre company, called River and Main Theatre Company, started seven years ago with a one-man show. At the time, the company didn’t have a physical home. They used to do their performances in different places until three years ago when the city restaurateur Paul Dinkel offered the available space beside his restaurant, Paulo’s Italian Trattoria.

The deal was settled, but COVID made things difficult. The landlord made it happen, according to Paylor, “during the early months of COVID”.

Dinkel, who owns the building, and his handyman came in and built this place.

“Paul Dinkel is a huge part of that. He is an amazing supporter of the arts and probably always has been,” Paylor said.

In October of 2021, the company managed to do its first play. It did another one in December of that year until the doors were closed again due to COVID restrictions.

“We had some challenges, but we also had a strong financial model to keep this place going.” said Paylor.

“We are federally incorporated, not-for-profit, so we are all volunteers and actors and directors and for the most part”.

Since the spring of 2022, the doors are open again.

“We’ve been able to keep it going, put on maybe half a dozen plays here, and a lot of music and we love it.” said Paylor.

“There’s something about this place.”

The Quinte Arts Council spoke highly of the theatre and of Paylor in a statement to QNet News.

“Theatre in the Wings is a great asset to the arts community in the Quinte region. Theatre in the Wings is an intimate venue allowing for a connection between artist and audience, a connection that enhances the experience for all involved. We are lucky to have a great theatre, run by such dedicated artists, as part of the arts community in Belleville.”

In the summer of 2023, the theatre is planning to do its first major annual plays festival throughout June, July, and August.

“It’s the first time we’ve really gone beyond the one show at a time. This will be planning a whole summer of events, which we’re looking forward to.”

For more information about Theatre in The Wings auditions or ticket sales click here.