Police investigate homicide on Ridley Street

By: Arshia Kochar

BELLEVILLE – Police are investigating after a man was shot dead on Ridley Street in Belleville early Monday morning, Sept. 18.

Police say they responded to a call at 3:20 AM. Belleville police found the dead man when they arrived at the scene of the crime.

The body has still not been identified, and no arrests have been made.

The police believe that the incident is isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.

Anyone with more information about the shooting or the deceased is requested to contact Detective Constable Andrea Boulay at aboulay@bellevilleps.ca or 613-966-0882 x 4183, or contact Quinte Crime Stoppers.