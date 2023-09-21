Week-long events fill Truth and Reconciliation Week at Loyalist

By Trevor Knapaysweet

BELLEVILLE – Indigenous children lost in the Residential School systems will be honoured by Loyalist College during a week’s worth of workshops starting Sept. 25.

Throughout Truth & Reconciliation Week, Loyalist College will work with the Indigenous Resource Centre to facilitate workshops and educate students, faculty, and staff on the history of the Indigenous peoples and the effects of the Residential School system.

The week serves as a reminder to Canadians of the shared history with the First Nations, Inuit, and Metis. In its final report, Truth and Reconciliation Commission found that the Canadian Indian residential school system was designed to “kill the Indian in the child”. More than 150,00 children were taken from their homes and forced to attend these schools. Many of them never returned home.

The first event begins Monday morning with the Opening Address, the Ohén:ton Karihwatéhkwen or The Words Before All Else. In Haudenosaunee meetings and ceremonies, it acknowledges and gives thanks for everything in creation. It also sets the intentions for the week ahead.

Tuesday and Thursday, there are activities in the Shark Tank Pub teaching participants how to create medicine bags and drums. A traditional teaching accompanies the activity so everyone understands the significance of each item.

President Mark Kirkpatrick sent a mass email informing everyone of Truth and Reconciliation Week.

“I want to share the College’s plans as we honour and remember the lives of the lost children,” he said in an email, “I also want to acknowledge the progress we have collectively made as an institution over the last year and express my deepest appreciation to Jennifer Maracle and the Tsi Titewaya’taró:roks team.”

Jennifer Maracle, Director of Indigenous Services, said she looks forward to the commemoration.

When Maracle and her team started last year, only two were in the Indigenous Services getting ready for Truth and Reconciliation Week. They prepared all of the activities for the college, she said. Now, there is a committee of 20, and everyone is interested and wants to help.

“I think that is the most obvious growth over the year and that people want to know more and help share the knowledge,” she said.

Trevor Knapaysweet is a journalism student and an Indigenous student as well as a member of the Student Government.