It’s a busy time of year at Gleaners Food Bank

BELLEVILLE – The need for assistance is growing and Gleaners Food Bank is helping everyone they can in Quinte region.

With the cost of living increasing and wages stagnating, many are finding it difficult to live secure and stable lives. The struggle to put food on the table is an ever-present thought that lingers in everyone’s mind. To alleviate those feelings, Gleaners Food Bank is working hard to combat those issues.

The holiday season is also a difficult time for people for a multitude of reasons and one of the initiatives Gleaners Food Bank is offering is holiday gift bags.

Susanne Quinlan, Director of Operations at Gleaners Food Bank provided a tour and an overview of the operations.

She says the food bank operations are enormous as they not only serve Belleville, but they offer their services to the tri-county area. Their support stretches as far as Northbrook, Brighton, Picton, Wellington, and Deseronto.

Quinlan notes that community resource sheets are also provided.

Because their operations are spread so wide, Gleaners Food Bank’s main location also hosts a huge warehouse that receives monthly donations from corporations such as Kelloggs.

Also located at the food bank is a cafe situated in the front of the building that allows clients to prepare small meals and beverages. At the cafe, sandwiches are also available which are put together by the Grade 8 class at St. Josephs School.

When the weather gets cold, it offers boots and jackets. They are cleaned and sanitized when donated so clients won’t have to worry it whether they are clean or not. In the summers, cold water bottles are liberally handed out.

The organization of donated items is integral to the shelf life of food items. This prevents unnecessary food loss.

Gleaners Food Bank is managed by a small team with volunteers running operations such as packaging, shipping & receiving, and deliveries.

Angela DiMascio, Volunteer & Client Services Coordinator, stresses that due to relying on volunteers slows work in the food bank.

As the weather becomes colder and the days shorter, Gleaners is prepared to assist everyone this season and ensure their clientele[s needs are met and satisfied.