“Feeling Festive” is a chance for artists to show their work

By Sandeep Kaur

BELLEVILLE – Looking for something different to give your loved one this Christmas.

The Belleville Art Association is hosting a show called “Feeling Festive’ until Jan. 13, 2024.

“If you’re looking for a gift for a very special person, this is your chance to pick up something really special.” says Donna Knutson, the treasurer of the BAA.

“In the Belleville area we have a large number of very talented people who are creating wonderful pieces of work.”

The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Feeling Festive” is a chance for artists to show and sell their work. The event encourages artists to promote and sell their work while also inviting the public to interact with them. The event features paintings and photography, pottery, sculpture, fabric work, jewelry, and even unique cards are available.

“The main goal is to showcase the artist’s work and hopefully sell some of it.” said Knutson.

“So there’s lots of opportunities to come in and see the work and to find that really special something.”