Becker Shoes trying to bring new life to downtown Belleville 

By – Sandeep Kaur

Belleville -Becker Shoes is trying to bring new life to downtown Belleville. It’s hoping that its recent opening on Front Street will be another step in making the neighborhood more compelling as well as economically viable.

“More businesses coming downtown and pretty much that’s it. More business is coming downtown because it is a great area” says Tammy Rikley. the manager of the store.

The store opened because the owner of Becker Shoes wanted to help the downtown area get better. He saw an empty building and decided to turn it into a shoe store and also plans to build apartments above it. This can help more people find homes and bring more life to the downtown streets.

“Like we’ve opened up down here a new bridal shop has opened up a salon just opened up just last within the last two weeks. So we are definitely seeing improvements” says Rikley.

The store isn’t just selling shoes; it’s planning fun events to get people excited about coming downtown. They’re going to have a big event with Bloodstone in the spring.

Rikley says she’s excited to be part of downtown Belleville and is working hard to make the store a positive place for the community. She wants Becker Shoes to be more than just a store; she wants it to help the city and its people, like hiring more workers as the store grows and giving away shoes to those in need.

“I I’m very happy. I love being downtown and I love our location” said Rikley.