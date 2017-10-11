91X Newscast: Thursday October 5, 2017, 4 p.m.

BELLEVILLE — Lindsey Harren brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include the latest on negotiations between faculty and management at Ontario colleges, more money for a plan to reduce the number of military and veteran suicides, and playing the blame game after the cancellation of the Energy East pipeline.
