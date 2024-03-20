What now? Graduating international students consider their future

By- Armaanjeetkaur

BELLEVILLE – With fond remembrance in hiis eyes Gurvinder Singh looks back on his journey from India to Canada.

“It was the felling of excitement, nervousness and anxiety at the same time in my mind when I first landed to the Toronto airport,” he said.

Even though he hoped for success in his studies and a chance to settle permanently, the tough job market left him feeling unsure. He already had a master’s degree in hand when he landed, but he was unsure what steps to take next. He felt torn between the comfort of home and the exciting possibilities in a new land.

Ultimately, he decided on the supply chain management program at Loyalist. He completed that course in January, leaving him thinking about what now?

He is not only the one. Many international students are also in the same boat.

Last year around 1500 international students graduated from Loyalist College. They came to the college with the goal of improving their life, driven by a desire to learn and a passion for success. Now that their studies are done, they are wondering what comes next for them.

For Gurvinder Singh, there were challenges to staying in Canada. “It is now hard to get permanent residency in Canada,” he said.

“Back in my country, I was working as an assistant manager to a bank.”

Despite his extensive experience and expertise, and his newly-gained diploma, he found himself encountering barriers in securing a job that aligns with his skills and qualifications in Canada.

With a heavy heart, he decided to return to India after grappling with the harsh truth of the immigration landscape in Canada.

Sakshi Bhatia also graduated from the supply management program in January

Having acquired comprehensive practical knowledge during her time at Loyalist College, Sakshi feels she well-versed in the intricacies of inventory management, supply chain operations, and their application across different departments and sectors, notably in the retail industry.

When asked about her plans after completing her studies her response was swift and resolute.

“Obviously, I’d want to secure permanent residency,” she declared.

“In India, there is intense rivalry for coveted jobs, but the pay is frequently inadequate,” she said.

She thinks she can do better by staying in Canada.

Sakshi’s words resonate with many other graduates facing tough choices.

Lovepreet Kaur, a June 2023 graduate from Loyalist College, shared her aspirations and journey towards pursuing a career as a Developmental Services Worker (DSW).

“Working at McDonald’s has been a significant part of my journey,” Kaur said, her eyes reflecting a mix of gratitude and ambition.

“It’s taught me invaluable lessons in leadership, teamwork, and resilience, all of which I believe will greatly contribute to my future endeavors in the field of developmental services.”

Lovepreet’s aspirations extend far beyond personal success; they are rooted in her desire to uplift not only her own life but also those of her family members. The emotional weight of her dreams is palpable in her voice as she expresses her hopes for the future.

“My ultimate goal is to stay here and secure an opportunity in the field of developmental services,” Lovepreet revealed

“I aspire to use my skills and knowledge to bring about positive change, not just for myself, but for my family and the community as well.

“I want to stay in Canada and seek managerial opportunities related to my field,” Harmanjeet Singh asserts, his words echoing with conviction.

He says his desire to remain in Canada is not merely rooted in professional aspirations but also in his emotional connection to the country he now calls home.

Harmanjeet Singh, graduated from Loyalist College in the project management program in June 2023.

He is currently employed as an associate at Walmart, but he is looking for something more.

With each step he takes towards his goals, Mr. Harmanjeet Singh remains guided by a strong sense of purpose and determination.

“I am looking for a managerial opportunities related to my field,” he said.

As international student graduates navigate the crossroads of their academic journeys, the important decision of whether to remain in Canada or return to their home countries looms large. In this complex and deeply personal choice, there exists no definitive answer, no right or wrong path.

Even with the “stiff competition” married with the “scarce opportunity” in Canada, most international graduates still see Canada as a land of opportunity in contrast to their home countries.

As a result, Lovepreet Kaur, Harmanjeet Singh and Saksha Bhatia and millions of other international students with similar opinions will remain and put their experience to the test.

“After getting the work permit, I will look for employment opportunities here in Canada,” Bhatia pledges.

Kaur amplifies Bhatia’s views by affirming that she “would want to stay in Canada because of the many available opportunities in the field she majored in college.”

For many, the idea of staying in Canada lies in the promise of new opportunities, career advancement, and the chance to build a life in a diverse and welcoming society. Yet, the reality of securing employment and permanent residency poses significant challenges, and so some will, like Gurvinder Singh, make the decision to return home.