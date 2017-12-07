91X FM · Local · Podcast

91X Newscast: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, 4 p.m.

  • December 7, 2017 at 4:46 pm

BELLEVILLE  – Sabrina MacDonald brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: A 21-year old Belleville man was arrested for driving over the legal alcohol limit on Wednesday; this year’s flu season in Ontario could be more severe than average due to an ineffective vaccine; and Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev says the state will never acknowledge the accusation of state-sponsored doping that prevents the Russia team from competing at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Comments

