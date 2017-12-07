BELLEVILLE – Sabrina MacDonald brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: A 21-year old Belleville man was arrested for driving over the legal alcohol limit on Wednesday; this year’s flu season in Ontario could be more severe than average due to an ineffective vaccine; and Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev says the state will never acknowledge the accusation of state-sponsored doping that prevents the Russia team from competing at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Top Stories
- Impaired-driving charges laidDecember 11, 2017
- Prince Edward County seeks public input on new development charge bylawsDecember 11, 2017
- #MeToo opens up discussions in QuinteDecember 8, 2017
- Feed the meter, feed a kid: program gives students a healthy start to their dayDecember 8, 2017
- 91X Newscast: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, 4 p.m.December 7, 2017
- 91X Newscast: Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, noon.December 7, 2017
- One less Belleville walk-in clinicDecember 7, 2017