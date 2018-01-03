Two men injured in snowmobile crashes over long weekend

By Kayla Haggett

BELLEVILLE – Two men were sent to the hospital this weekend after separate snowmobile crashes in Central Hastings.

On Friday evening a snow groomer called Central Hastings OPP after finding a damaged snowmobile on the Hastings Heritage Trail in Tudor-Cashel Township. The 30-year-old driver of the snowmobile was later found by police at a house and was taken to hospital for assessment. The investigation is ongoing.

On Monday at 2:41 a.m. a 37-year-old Marmora man was driving on Crowe Lake when his snowmobile collided with a fishing hut. Police investigated the crash but no charges were laid and the man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

