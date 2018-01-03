Local

Two men injured in snowmobile crashes over long weekend

  • January 3, 2018 at 9:28 am

By Kayla Haggett

BELLEVILLE – Two men were sent to the hospital this weekend after separate snowmobile crashes in Central Hastings. 

On Friday evening a snow groomer called Central Hastings OPP after finding a damaged snowmobile on the Hastings Heritage Trail in Tudor-Cashel Township. The 30-year-old driver of the snowmobile was later found by police at a house and was taken to hospital for assessment. The investigation is ongoing. 

On Monday at 2:41 a.m. a 37-year-old Marmora man was driving on Crowe Lake when his snowmobile collided with a fishing hut. Police investigated the crash but no charges were laid and the man was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. 

Comments

Related posts:

  1. Police will be out in force this weekend
  2. Northumberland traffic safety week successful
  3. Motorists fail to stop for buses
  4. Scammers posing as the OPP asking Belleville residents for money
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: