Cold first-day-back to school for Loyalist students

By Madeleine Villa

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College welcomed back students after the winter break to an uncomfortably cold building on Tuesday.

A problem with the boilers in the Kente Building was the issue.

A contractor was called and the boilers were fully operational later Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately the Kente building didn’t warm up immediately. Some parts of the building remained cold all day.

On Wednesday, the college sent out a note saying there were problems with the boilers again.

Contractors were called again.

Loyalist College has said that they “are doing everything (they) can to get the boilers fully operational as soon as possible.”

More to come.

Comments