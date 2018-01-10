No easy solution for homelessness in Belleville

By Evan McClelland

BELLEVILLE – Homelessness in Belleville is both a long and short term problem and it’s going to take the whole community to solve it says the head of the local Canadian Mental Health Association.

Over the weekend the local CMHA opened an emergency warm room overnight because of the extreme cold weather. It was done at the request of the emergency response coordinator at Hastings County Social Services. It was also the first time they had ever done something like this.

“We had less than 24 hours. We put out the word for volunteers and the response was remarkable.” Sandie Sidsworth, the executive director of the local CMHA, said.

They were open for three nights over the weekend and served 11 people. Sidsworth says the number doesn’t surprise her as it had been so cold for most of the week that many people had already found places to stay.

A quick solution was found for the immediate problem, but when Sidsworth was asked if what the community has in place was enough for the long term she said:

“No.”

She said that the brutal weather is a problem for the homeless, and not just in the winter. Extreme heat in summer is also an issue.

“Both require some sort of shelter that can temper the temperatures so people are safe,” she said.

Sidsworth says a shelter planned for the area will help.

“Hopefully with Grace Inn almost complete that will be another piece of the puzzle. It doesn’t solve all the issues around homelessness, but at least it gives us some seamless transition from street to shelter to transitional home,” she said

Creating more affordable housing though is what’s really needed and that’s a community effort.

QNet News also talked to the Salvation Army, who provided warm meals last weekend and do so daily for those in need. That includes everyone from the homeless to students.

“We have a number of people in our community who on a regular basis have nowhere to go,” said Abby Mills, director of community and family services for the Salvation Army in Belleville.

“I think that there is also a need for all levels of government to be part of the conversation,” she said.

Another Salvation Army employee, Marlene Johnston, says there is no easy solution.

“I know that there’s always the need, but I’m not sure of what’s the best way to help that need … there’s no easy answer for how to keep people housed,” she said.

Comments