91X Newscast: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 4 p.m.

BELLEVILLE — John Bronn brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include: an ongoing protest outside of a Cobourg Tim Hortons, updates on a Brighton house fire that killed two people and emergency water repairs in Wellington.
