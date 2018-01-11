91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 4 p.m.

  • January 11, 2018 at 3:27 pm

BELLEVILLE — John Bronn brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include: an ongoing protest outside of a Cobourg Tim Hortons, updates on a Brighton house fire that killed two people and emergency water repairs in Wellington. 

