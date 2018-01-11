Hospice Quinte receives funding

By Dariya Baiguzhiyeva

BELLEVILLE – Hospice Quinte announced Thursday that it will receive operational funding for its planned new six-bed residential hospice from the South East Local Health Integration Network.

But getting the new hospice built is a two-part process, Hospice Quinte executive director Jennifer May-Anderson told QNet News.

The non-profit organization needs over $2 million to erect the residential hospice. It has applied to the LHIN for funding of just over $1 million for the construction project. If the LHIN approves that request by the end of January, and Hospice Quinte is able to get the other $1 million through fundraising, construction of the building will start.

The funding from the LHIN announced Thursday will come after construction. The LHIN will pay $105,000 per bed each year to help with operational costs such as nursing and personal-care support.

In addition to the money that needs to be raised to build the hospice, at least $600,000 a year will need to be raised to fund Hospice Quinte’s visiting and residential hospice programs.

The new hospice will be located near Bayside Secondary School on Highway 2. The land as well as $1 million was donated to the hospice by the City of Quinte West.

While Hospice Quinte does not yet have a residential facility, it offers visiting hospice and bereavement services to help terminally ill people and their caregivers. It must raise 70 per cent of the cost of those services, while the LHIN funds the other 30 per cent.

Hospice services are offered in private homes, long-term-care homes and retirement residences, and at both Belleville General and Trenton Memorial Hospitals.

