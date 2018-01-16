Ontario welcomes charging stations for electric vehicles

By Demii Niles

BELLEVILLE – The province is making it easier for people with electric vehicles by helping employers, managers, and commercial building owners install charging stations at their workplace, the Ontario government announced Tuesday.

The new Workplace Electric Vehicle Changing Incentive program was announced in Toronto at the Electric Vehicle Discovery Centre by the Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca.

This investment is associated with the Ontario Climate Change Action Plan and it is funded by Ontario’s cap on pollution and carbon market, the release said. The province will be supporting employers and commercial building owners that wish to offer the charging stations for their tenants or employers by helping fund the cost.

Ontario is investing the proceeds from the province’s cap on pollution and carbon market into programs that can help households, businesses to reduce green gas emissions and save money on energy costs.

Currently Belleville has four electric vehicle charging stations.

Comments