Suspected opioid-linked death in Cramahe Township

By Jenna Leslie

BELLEVILLE – Police are linking the death of a 26-year-old woman in Cramahe Township to opioids.

Northumberland OPP announced Tuesday that they are continuing to investigate the death of the woman, whose body was found without vital signs on Jan. 9, Drug activity is suspected, they said.

“Opioid abuse and overdoses have been a growing problem across Canada, reaching epidemic proportions,” the press release from Const. Steve Bates of the Northumberland OPP said.

The investigation is being led by Det.-Staff-Sgt. Paul Rosato of the OPP’s criminal investigation branch. The police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Comments