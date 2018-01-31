91X Newscast: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, noon

BELLEVILLE — Mariia Khanenko brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include: an update on the baby delivered at Port Hope gas station, a local Napanee girl is chasing her music dreams after a recent trip to Nashville, and Brian Mulroney says good things about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Washington.
Top Stories
- 91X Newscast: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, noonJanuary 31, 2018
- Hospice Quinte residence a step closer to realityJanuary 31, 2018
- Quinte West fire department to buy a new fire truckJanuary 31, 2018
- Drug warrants lead to six arrests in BellevilleJanuary 31, 2018
- Sleep pods proposal set aside by student government after initial pitchJanuary 31, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, 4 p.m.January 30, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, noonJanuary 30, 2018