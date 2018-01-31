91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, noon

  • January 31, 2018 at 2:56 pm

BELLEVILLE — Mariia Khanenko brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include: an update on the baby delivered at Port Hope gas station, a local Napanee girl is chasing her music dreams after a recent trip to Nashville, and Brian Mulroney says good things about the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in Washington. 

Comments

