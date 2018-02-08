BELLEVILLE — Robert Champagne brings you the latest news from the Quinte Region. Headlines include: garbage and recycling cancellations due to weather conditions, a look at why a Shopper’s Drugmart in Quinte West pulled its application to be a methadone dispensary, and Members of Parliament sing the gender-neutral national anthem for the first time.
Top Stories
- 91X Newscast: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 4 p.m.February 8, 2018
- QNet News TV – Feb. 8, 2018February 8, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, noonFebruary 8, 2018
- 91X Newscast: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 4 p.m.February 8, 2018
- Ontario nurses walk away from negotiation tableFebruary 8, 2018
- Empire Theatre continues to attract big-name music actsFebruary 8, 2018
- Belleville Senators player selected as Team Canada captainFebruary 8, 2018