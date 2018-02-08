91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 4 p.m.

  • February 8, 2018 at 3:35 pm

BELLEVILLE — Robert Champagne brings you the latest news from the Quinte Region. Headlines include: garbage and recycling cancellations due to weather conditions, a look at why a Shopper’s Drugmart in Quinte West pulled its application to be a methadone dispensary, and Members of Parliament sing the gender-neutral national anthem for the first time. 

