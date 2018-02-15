91X Newscast: Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, noon

BELLEVILLE — Evan McClelland brings you the latest news in the Quinte region. Headlines include two local robberies, a dental program for low income adults and seniors at the Quinte Wellness Centre, and the latest news on the high school shooting in Florida.
Top Stories
