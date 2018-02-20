Dragon’s Den coming to Loyalist

by Michael Fleming

BELLEVILLE – Aspiring entrepreneurs and inventors will be heading to Loyalist College this Thursday.

The CBC program Dragon’s Den will be holding auditions this Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Pioneer building. Anyone hoping to audition must apply online and make a pitch in person.

The auditions are a chance for those with business ideas to increase their chances of appearing on the show. Representatives of the show are currently visiting several Canadian cities for potential pitches for the show.

Selected applicants will be able to travel to Toronto to make their pitches to the “Dragons”, a group of business people who may potentially invest in their ideas.

More details to come.

Comments