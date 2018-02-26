91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, noon

  • February 26, 2018 at 4:30 pm

BELLEVILLE — Lindsey Harren brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: Sonja Bata’s connection to the community, state of emergency in Brantford due to flooding, and President Trump’s support of gun control measures. 

