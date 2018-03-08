91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Monday, March 5, 2018, 4 p.m.

  • March 8, 2018 at 2:40 pm

BELLEVILLE — Michael Fleming brings you the latest news from the Quinte region. Headlines include: meetings between North and South Korea, a possible seventh victim of Bruce McArthur, and  the executive director of the Prince Edward County Hospital Foundation is stepping down. 

