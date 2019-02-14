Belleville Senators stay hot at home

By David Bui

BELLEVILLE – The Belleville Senators improved their winning streak to five games with a 3-0 victory over the Syracuse Crunch in American Hockey League action Wednesday night.

This is the first victory for the Sens over the Crunch in four meetings this season.

Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg stopped all 31 shots to record his first shutout of the season. Adam Tembellini, Nick Paul and Cody Goloubef scored a goal apiece for the Sens.

Drake Batherson netted another two assists on the night for a total of seven assists in the last five games.

The Senators will play at home against the Cleveland Monsters in back-to-back games Thursday and Friday night.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the CAA Arena in Belleville for both games.

