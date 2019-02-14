Local

Highway 401 westbound reopened after multi-vehicle collision near Brighton

  • February 14, 2019 at 2:01 pm

Five vehicles were involved in a collision Wednesday morning near Brighton at the County Road 26 overpass. The highway’s westbound lanes were finally reopened early Wednesday evening. Photo by Northumberland OPP.

By David Bui

BELLEVILLE – Highway 401 westbound between Quinte West and Brighton reopened Wednesday evening after being closed most of the day due to a five-vehicle crash.

A tractor-trailer that had jackknifed and four other vehicles were involved in a collision at the County Road 26 overpass Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m., according to the Northumberland OPP.

One of the drivers was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The OPP said in a news release early Wednesday evening that they had no new information on the condition of the driver.

During the closure, westbound traffic was re-routed at County Road 40 in Quinte West, north to County Road 41, re-entering Highway 401 at County Road 30 in Brighton.

Weather and road conditions may have been a contributing factor in the crash, police said. 

