By Alan-Michael Steele

BELLEVILLE – Central Hastings OPP charged a man with impaired driving in Tweed Friday evening.

Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Hollister Road at 5:21 p.m. When police arrived, an officer found the vehicle parked in the roadway with the driver still in it.

A 36-year-old Tweed man is charged as a result of the OPP’s investigation.

The court day has been set at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, on March 28.

