Live chat: Affordable housing for students in Belleville

By Liam Radford

BELLEVILLE – Finding affordable housing in the Belleville area has reached crisis levels over the last three years and for students, this can be amplified.

The Loyalist Journalism program will be hosting a live chat Thursday at 6 p.m. where students can share their experiences and hear about possible solutions that have been put forward recently.

International students are also struggling because of their immediate need for housing, lack of access to money and culture barriers. Reta Sheppard from the Hastings Housing Resource Centre said that they have had a lot of international students come through to use their services.

She says that the problem has reached crisis levels over the last three years as rents have skyrocketed.

Last Monday the city of Belleville hosted an affordable housing summit to discuss how to address the problem of lacking affordable housing in the area.

Please join QNetNews for the live chat here Thursday at 6 p.m.

