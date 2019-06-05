Toddler in stable condition after being found unresponsive

By Max Reid

BELLEVILLE – The Criminal Investigative branch of the Belleville police is investigating after two-year-old child was found unresponsive in a Pine Street residence Tuesday morning.

The child was originally taken to Belleville General Hospital where she was revived. She is now in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit at Kingston General Hospital.

Police say the forensic identification section is also involved in the investigation, as is the Children’s Aid Society.

