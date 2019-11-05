Trenton Street closed after truck hits CN Rail bridge

By Brittany Woodcock

BELLEVILLE – All four lanes of Trenton Street in Quinte West are closed after a truck hit a Canadian National Rail bridge causing serious damage on Monday.

There were no injuries in the collision, OPP say.

Engineers from CN Rail have already inspected the scene and all train traffic over the bridge has stopped, says the City of Quinte West, but police say the closure won’t affect VIA Rail trains.

Crews are currently repairing the damages and residents are asked to avoid the area.