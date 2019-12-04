91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019, 4 p.m.

  • December 4, 2019 at 3:58 pm

BELLEVILLE – QNet News anchor Connor Robinson brings you the latest from the Quinte region. Headlines include the provincial government trying to avoid a teacher’s strike; the Toys for North RCMP kickoff at CFB Trenton; and Chicago Black Hawk assistant coach Marc Crawford being under fire for incidents with former players.

