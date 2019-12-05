91X FM · Podcast

91X Newscast: Thursday Dec. 5, 2019, 4 p.m.

  • December 5, 2019 at 4:10 pm

BELLEVILLE – QNet News anchor Connor Robinson brings you the latest from the Quinte region. Headlines include the Speech from the Throne in Ottawa; the trial of a Toronto teacher charged in the drowning of a student two years ago; and Belleville gamers reacting to the 25th anniversary of the Sony PlayStation.

