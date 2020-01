By Robert D. Champagne

BELLEVILLE – Bay of Quinte MPP and cabinet minister Todd Smith will be in Belleville to tour the new Grace Inn Shelter Tuesday at 11 a.m.

He’ll be joined by his colleague, Steve Clark. Smith is the Minister of Children, Community and Social Services and Clark is the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

The Grace Inn Shelter opened on Dec. 16 after four years of construction and is located at 315 Church St.

More to come.