14-year-old in Picton charged with sexual assault and possession of child pornography

By Olivia Waldriff

BELLEVILLE – The Prince Edward County OPP charged a 14-year-old with sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

On Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. members of the Prince Edward County OPP executed a search warrant at a residence in Picton where they seized several electronic devices.

OPP media relations officer Aaron Miller says police were made aware of the issue during an ongoing investigation that brought this information to light.

Police charged the 14-year-old with two counts of sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Miller says the gender of the suspect won’t be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused was released and is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton at a later date.