Federal health minister praises CFB Trenton’s quarantine efforts for evacuees

By Sarah Cooke

BELLEVILLE – Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu came to Quinte to check up on staff and volunteers working in the quarantine at CFB Trenton Tuesday morning and to update the public.

Following a tour at CFB Trenton, she spoke with staff at the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health centre, as well.

Hajdu said the level of organization at CFB Trenton is impressive and that the staff remains in good spirits despite the long working hours.

“It’s really reassuring to see the level of organization – the level of collaboration – the good humour of the people who are actually working, in some cases, 12 to 14 hours a day maybe even longer,” Hajdu said during a press conference.

“That indicates to me that there is a spirit of camaraderie and that is showing in the care that is being delivered to the people at Trenton,” she said.

The visit comes as more than 300 Canadians are entering the second week of their quarantined stay at the airbase after being evacuated from the COVID19 epicentre in Wuhan, China.

Hajdu said that the individuals in quarantine are about halfway through their stay and so far no one is displaying any symptoms of the coronavirus.

More evacuees are scheduled to pass through CFB Trenton on their way to the NAV centre in Cornwall after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship currently docked in Japan.

There are 256 Canadians on the cruise ship and those who have tested positive for the virus will remain in quarantine in Japan.

“In every circumstance, we’ll be considering that particular person’s health and the risk of further infection,” said Hajdu.

The health minister couldn’t give an exact date for when the next round of Canadian evacuees would be arriving but said that those who have gained clearance to fly are expected to leave Japan on Thursday.