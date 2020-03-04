Buses to Loyalist need to run more often, student government candidates say

By Logan Somers

BELLEVILLE – Loyalist College students had an opportunity to mingle and play games with candidates for the new student government Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Shark Tank.

Students asked the candidates questions to learn more about who they will be voting for next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. There are four candidates for student president and five for vice-president. There are eight other open positions, for which a total of 39 students are running.

The big topic candidates are discussing is Belleville Transit bus service to the college.

Jenish Patel, a civil engineering technician student who is running for president, said one of his main focuses would be to increase bus service.

“Right now many people are suffering from the bus frequency,” he said, adding that he hopes to work towards bringing the bus to the college more often.

Anther candidate for president, computer systems technician student Raj Rana, also said he wants to see increased bus frequency.

Students “are having an issue with the buses in the morning,” Rana said. “The bus is not able to come for all the students in the morning.”

Rana said he would work with the college and Belleville Transit to try to get a second bus in the morning for students who miss the current one.

During the hour-long event Wednesday, candidates took a break from playing games to hear the election rules. They were told there is no bullying or harassment allowed, candidates cannot work together to be elected, all campaign materials must be approved, and on election days candidates are not allowed to watch other students vote. They were told if any of these rules are violated they will be disqualified from the election.

Students who vote in the election have a chance to win one of two prizes of $250.

The new student government will take over at the end of the winter 2020 semester.