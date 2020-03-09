Possible reductions to parking spaces coming to affordable-housing in Belleville

By Evan Doherty

BELLEVILLE – Belleville city council will be asked Monday to consider cutting the number of parking spaces it requires for affordable-housing projects.

A report to the council by Stephen Ashton, the city’s director of engineering and development, recommends reducing the number of parking spaces affordable-housing units. This would give room to create more units.

The report points to Dillon Consulting who found that tenants at an affordable-housing unit on Starling Street in Belleville only use three of the 23 parking spots available.

According to the report, the amount of parking spaces cut depends on how easy it is to get around the neighbourhood by walking to amenities and accessible transit.

The new parking requirements will be part of a zoning by-law that’s set to be finished by 2021.

Council meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall.