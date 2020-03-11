Traveller with confirmed case of COVID-19 in quarantine at CFB Trenton

By Ryan Peddigrew

BELLEVILLE – A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in one of the Canadian travellers returned to Canadian Forces Base Trenton for quarantine from the Grand Princess cruise ship.

In a press conference in Trenton Wednesday morning, Karen Walton of the Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed that the case was identified in the health screening process when Canadian passengers from the ship arrived at CFB Trenton Tuesday. The person has mild symptoms and has been isolated from the rest of the Canadians who are under a 14-day quarantine, Walton said.

The Canadians brought back from the cruise ship were screened before boarding the plane to Trenton, and passengers who showed symptoms were not allowed on the plane, she said.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health said in a press release at midday Wednesday that the passenger developed mild symptoms during the flight from Oakland, Calif., where the cruise ship docked Monday.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, the medical officer of health, said in the release that “the risk of person-to-person spread in our region is still low.”

The news of the case at CFB Trenton comes on the same day the World Health Organization officially named the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

Quinte West Mayor Jim Harrison and Belleville Mayor Mitch Panciuk spoke at Wednesday’s press conference, expressing confidence in the people and procedures involved in the local situation.

“We know they will work to maintain the health and welfare of all Canadians, and that includes us,” Harrison said.