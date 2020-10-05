Racist graffiti found near Harwood dock

By James Tubb

BELLEVILLE – Northumberland OPP have begun an investigation after racist graffiti was found at the Harwood dock in Hamilton Township.

The OPP were notified Sunday that an unknown suspect or suspects had used black spray paint to deface a rock at the west side of the pier on Rice Lake with a swastika symbol and the letters “KKK,” the common acronym associated with the white supremacist group Ku Klux Klan.

Police say a no-parking sign, a plaque and the Harwood dock sign were also defaced with black spray paint.

This investigation is ongoing and the Northumberland OPP’s Hate Crimes Officer has been notified.

