Police searching for suspect in a series of similar break-ins over the weekend

By Edna Caroline Byenkya

Belleville police are searching for a suspect after a backpack was taken from a downtown business Sunday.

Police said they received a report at about 2:30 p.m. that a suspect entered the downtown business through an employee door that had been left open.

Among the items taken included a backpack that contained prescription medication, a wallet with a large amount of cash, and identification.

Police said there have been about three similar incidents at different businesses across the city over the course of 24 hours and they suspect that it is the same person involved in all of them.

If anyone in the area has information about these crimes, they are asked to contact the Belleville Police at 613-966-0882 ext 2211 or Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-8477.