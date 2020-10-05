Local - Feature

Police searching for suspect in a series of similar break-ins over the weekend

  • October 5, 2020 at 2:52 pm

By Edna Caroline Byenkya 

Belleville police are searching for a suspect after a backpack was taken from a downtown business Sunday 

Police said they received a report at about 2:30 p.m. that a suspect entered the downtown business through an employee door that had been left open.  

Among the items taken included a backpack that contained prescription medication, a wallet with a large amount of cash, and identification 

Police said there have been about three similar incidents at different businesses across the city over the course of 24 hours and they suspect that it is the same person involved in all of them.  

If anyone in the area has information about these crimes, they are asked to contact the Belleville Police at 613-966-0882 ext 2211 or Quinte Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-222-8477. 

Related posts:

  1. 69-year-old weightlifter enters Belleville Sports Hall of Fame
  2. Experts say they may know the cause of the vape-related lung illnesses and deaths.
  3. Local veterans not speaking out about Ottawa protest
  4. Council asks for sidewalks and bike lanes over 401
Print This Post Print This Post

Tags: